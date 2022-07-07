Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-22

YEREVAN, 6 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 408.20 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 9.58 drams to 416.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.99 drams to 486.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 294.71 drams to 23255.61 drams. Silver price up by 1.94 drams to 260.38 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.