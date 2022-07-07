Ambassador Poladian, Ahmed Aboul Gheit discuss development of relations between Armenia and Arab states

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt Hrachya Poladian met with Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit on July 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, at the beginning of the meeting Hrachya Poladian conveyed the letter of the Foreign Minister of Armenia on the accreditation of the representative of Armenia at the League of Arab States. On this occasion, the Secretary-General of the organization congratulated the Ambassador of Armenia, wishing him success in his new mission.

The parties held a detailed discussion on the possible development of relations between Armenia and the Arab countries, as well as between Armenia and the League of Arab States. Hrachya Poladian emphasized the importance of the Arab direction for Armenia.

During the conversation, the positive role of Armenian communities in Arab countries in strengthening Armenian-Arab relations, as well as in the public life of those countries, was also touched upon.