LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-22
LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:
The price of aluminum up by 0.73% to $2409.50, copper price down by 1.95% to $7520.50, lead price up by 1.55% to $1969.00, nickel price down by 3.54% to $21849.00, tin price down by 4.95% to $24712.00, zinc price up by 0.20% to $2998.00, molybdenum price down by 0.23% to $37522.63, cobalt price down by 7.62% to $60460.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:53 European Stocks - 06-07-22
- 08:52 US stocks up - 06-07-22
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-22
- 08:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-07-22
- 08:47 Oil Prices Down - 06-07-22
- 07.06-20:59 Armenian, Spanish FMs discuss issues of regional security and stability
- 07.06-20:44 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
- 07.06-20:33 Trade and economic ties between Armenia and Spain reach to the sky. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain
- 07.06-20:16 Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic hands over copies of credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia
- 07.06-19:40 Ambassador Poladian, Ahmed Aboul Gheit discuss development of relations between Armenia and Arab states
- 07.06-19:02 The priority task of the government is the development of education and science. Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan
- 07.06-18:29 The launch of Armenia’s first satellite is an excellent result of the work of "Geocosmos" and Spanish "Satlantis" – MFA
- 07.06-17:52 Presentation of book on Artsakh issue by Foreign Ministry of Artsakh held in Stepanakert
- 07.06-17:35 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force manages to bring positions closer on unblocking–Russia MFA
- 07.06-17:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-22
- 07.06-17:09 Asian Stocks down - 06-07-22
- 07.06-16:20 Armenian, Spanish Foreign Ministers hold tête-à-tête meeting
- 07.06-16:18 International festival of duduk players to be held in Yerevan next year
- 07.06-16:12 Bust of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan unveiled in Yerevan
- 07.06-15:57 15-year-old American-Armenian boy installs free book boxes across Armenia
- 07.06-15:26 Noubar Afeyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University
- 07.06-14:19 Draft national strategy in fighting disinformation put into public debate
- 07.06-12:29 American company Align Technology opens office in Yerevan, Armenia
- 07.06-12:11 U.S. Congresswoman calls for State Department report documenting reasons for providing military aid to Azerbaijan
- 07.06-12:03 Opposition MP denies media reports claiming he is going to step down
19:14, 07.01.2022
2527 views Germany intends to support Armenia in creating prerequisites for possible German investments – Minister Svenja Schulze
14:37, 07.01.2022
2175 views AIMF President and Vice President awarded with Gratitude Letters of Armenian Prime Minister
16:12, 07.02.2022
2154 views Yerevan one of most preferred destinations for Russian tourists
16:31, 06.30.2022
2054 views Statements of Turkish officials that they coordinate the process with Azerbaijan are strange – Armenia’s Special Envoy
11:33, 07.02.2022
2035 views ‘We love you Armenia’ - 50 Cent performs in Yerevan