Mkhitaryan participates in first training session with Inter

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan held his first training in Inter.

Inter has already started the pre-season training preparations for the forthcoming 2022/23 season. 

Mkhitaryan also participated in the first training session.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially joined Inter on July 2 after leaving AS Roma.

 

 








