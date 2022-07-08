UK PM Boris Johnson expected to resign – media
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson is going to resign, British media report.
Sky News reports Johnson will make a statement to the country today.
Johnson will continue fulfilling the duties of PM until new PM is elected.
