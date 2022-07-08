Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July 2022

New Ambassador of Laos presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Lao People's Democratic Republic Vilavan Yiaporher (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented her credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, the Armenian President wished a productive activity.

The Ambassador of Laos thanked for the reception and highlighted her readiness to make efforts to intensify and develop the cooperation between the two countries.








