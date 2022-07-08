Noubar Afeyan bestowed with title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian entrepreneur, philanthropist and inventor Noubar Afeyan was bestowed with a title of Honorary Doctor of the Yerevan State University today.

The ceremony took place at the YSU’s ISTC Center.

YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said that Afeyan’s biography and activity are a vivid example of patriotism, responsibility, skillfulness, great dedication to experience, love, honest aspirations and high human qualities.

“Recently we have been witnessing major movements in science sector, and the efforts of the government in this sense were quite huge last year, thanks to which the funding for science increased by 83%. We think this step will positively affect in engaging the youth in science. The efforts of Mr. Afeyan aimed at keeping the youth in science are invaluable and welcome. We are ready for cooperation on different matters for the benefit of the Yerevan State University, the students and the teaching staff”, the YSU Rector said.

Afeyan said he has happy and proud of being awarded with the title of the Honorary Doctor of the most powerful university of Yerevan – the YSU.

“This title is obliging for me. I have few connections in Armenia, but I am happy that I attended it and I hope we could create ties with the university in the future”, he said.