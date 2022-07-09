Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, Reuters reports citing public broadcaster NHK.
Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.
- 11:40 European Stocks up - 08-07-22
- 11:38 US stocks - 08-07-22
- 11:36 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-22
- 11:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 08-07-22
- 11:33 Oil Prices Up - 08-07-22
- 11:19 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11:08 Armenian PM congratulates President of Argentina on Independence Day
- 11:04 Armenian military denies another Azerbaijani accusation on opening fire
- 07.08-21:10 Ambassador of Armenia presents credentials to the President of the Dominican Republic
- 07.08-19:45 India supports resolution of NK conflict under OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship: Ambassador's exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
- 07.08-19:14 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in connection with the assassination of Shinzo Abe
- 07.08-19:07 India has yet to receive official proposal from Armenian side about the "Persian Gulf - Black Sea" corridor. Ambassador
- 07.08-16:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-22
- 07.08-16:55 Asian Stocks up - 08-07-22
- 07.08-16:36 Vice Speaker of Parliament briefs several foreign ambassadors on developments in Armenia- Turkey normalization process
- 07.08-16:04 Armenia, Argentina have intense relations: PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Vergara
- 07.08-14:06 Armenian, Swedish FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 07.08-13:54 Armenian, German foreign ministries hold political consultations
- 07.08-13:45 Commission set up on 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema: Events to be held in Armenia and abroad this year
- 07.08-13:14 Armenian Speaker of Parliament, Japanese Ambassador discuss importance of regional peace and security
- 07.08-13:08 Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack
- 07.08-12:27 Armenian Parliament Speaker calls his Estonian counterpart’s recent visit to Shushi “extremely concerning”
- 07.08-10:41 Japan ex-PM Abe in “grave condition” after being shot during election campaign
- 07.08-10:26 Best way to move forward is to unite: Ruben Vardanyan introduces goals of The Future Armenian initiative
- 07.08-10:15 Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia
15:57, 07.06.2022
2438 views 15-year-old American-Armenian boy installs free book boxes across Armenia
16:12, 07.02.2022
2292 views Yerevan one of most preferred destinations for Russian tourists
11:33, 07.02.2022
2222 views ‘We love you Armenia’ - 50 Cent performs in Yerevan
13:22, 07.02.2022
2025 views ‘I will be back’ - 50 Cent says after Yerevan concert
14:25, 07.02.2022
1950 views ANCA shares findings from recent fact-finding mission in Artsakh