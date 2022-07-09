Commission set up on 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema: Events to be held in Armenia and abroad this year

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. This year the Armenian cinema is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

On this occasion, a commission on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Armenian cinema has been set up by the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The commission staff has also been approved.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport is the Chairman of the Commission.

According to the decision, the commission will develop a program of jubilee events to be held in Armenia and abroad within three months.