Armenian, German foreign ministries hold political consultations

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and German held political consultations on July 7 in Berlin, the Armenian MFA said.

The Armenian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, and the German side was led by Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg.

During the consultations the sides discussed a broad range of issues relating to the Armenian-German bilateral political agenda, highlighted intensifying the high-level political dialogue, as well as touched upon Armenia’s ongoing judicial reforms, the prospects of further deepening the cooperation in trade, economic, educational, cultural and other areas, etc.

The Armenian deputy FM presented the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasized the importance of the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The sides also discussed a number of urgent issues of regional and international agenda.