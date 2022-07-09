Ambassador of Armenia presents credentials to the President of the Dominican Republic

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Anahit Harutyunyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Dominican Republic (dual accreditation, residence in Ottawa) presented credentials to the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona on July 6.

ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in Canada informs that during the private conversation following the official ceremony President Abinader congratulated Ambassador Harutyunyan on the appointment of first ever Ambassador of Armenia to the Dominican Republic and expressed hope that the she will invest all her efforts in developing relations between the two countries and peoples and enriching the bilateral agenda.

Ambassador Harutyunyan, for her part, thanked for the warm reception and assured that during her mission she is ready to maximally develop relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest. The interlocutors attached particular importance to cooperation in the field of tourism and high technologies.