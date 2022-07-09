Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July 2022

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles. 

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that all roads are passable across the Republic.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: c[email protected]