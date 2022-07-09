Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that all roads are passable across the Republic.
