LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-22

LONDON, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.25% to $2436.50, copper price down by 0.22% to $7805.50, lead price down by 2.71% to $1917.50, nickel price up by 0.21% to $21581.00, tin price down by 2.39% to $25364.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $3099.00, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $37236.03, cobalt price down by 0.01% to $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.