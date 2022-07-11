LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-22
LONDON, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 July:
The price of aluminum down by 0.25% to $2436.50, copper price down by 0.22% to $7805.50, lead price down by 2.71% to $1917.50, nickel price up by 0.21% to $21581.00, tin price down by 2.39% to $25364.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $3099.00, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $37236.03, cobalt price down by 0.01% to $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
