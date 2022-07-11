Flyone Armenia’s Yerevan-Istanbul flight cancelled by decision of aircraft commander 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Flyone Armenia airline’s Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight was cancelled on July 8 by the decision of the aircraft’s commander, Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan said in a video statement on social media.

“Our aircraft commander, seeing certain differences in the data sensors of the aircraft, decided to suspend the flight. We think it is a right and substantiated decision. The aviation authorities of Armenia have been notified about what had happened, and the flight will take place after a few hours”, he said.

Aram Ananyan assured that the aviation safety of passengers is the airline’s non-negotiable priority, adding that they will do everything for it to remain so. He also apologized on behalf of the airline for this inconvenience.

The Armenian airline Flyone Armenia is operating Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights since February 2, 2022.