Prime Minister Pashinyan visits Armavir province 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Armavir province today.

“I visited Armavir province. The first station was in Ptghunk where I got acquainted with the construction process of the local secondary school”, the PM said on social media.

The project is implemented within the framework of the Program of Improving Seismic Safety with the funds of the state budget and the Asian Development Bank.

The construction of the school will end this October.

The PM asked the responsible officials about the equipment of the school, and in response they said that a tender has been announced for this purpose, they are working also with the Ministry of Education and will submit a proposal based on the results for receiving funding from the state budget.

The PM stated that the opening of the school must not be delayed because of equipment.