Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, died on Friday, the presidency said, Reuters reports.

The 79-year-old died at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness, according to the statement. 

Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down five years ago. 








