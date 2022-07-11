Armenia to host 500 foreign delegates during 2022 International Biology Olympiad 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Student groups, each consisting of 4 students, from 64 countries will visit Armenia for participation to the 33rd International Biology Olympiad.

3 observer countries, more than 240 international jury members, a total of 500 foreign delegates will participate in the Olympiad.

Armenia is hosting the Olympiad for the first time. It will take place in Yerevan on July 10-18.

The official opening ceremony of the Olympiad will be held on July 10 at A. Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.

During a press conference today, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan said that holding such international events in Armenia is becoming one of the key directions of the government’s policy. “In September Armenia will host the STARMUS festival on science and art. In May the European Boxing Championship was held in Yerevan, next year we have plans to host the World Championship. We also attach importance to the holding of the 33rd International Biology Olympiad”, she said.

She is confident that the development of education in Armenia cannot take place separately, as, she says, it is necessary to integrate education system and educational processes in international platforms for opening development prospects. “I hope the holding of the Biology Olympiad could promote students to raise interest in that type of science”, she added.

According to Rector of the Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, this Olympiad has a multiple effect on both economy, education and science. “More than 500 participants from several dozens of countries will arrive in Armenia during the Olympiad, and the huge infrastructure purchased through the YSU will later be provided to schools and colleges which will bring a major benefit to the education system”, the YSU Rector said.

Gayane Ghukasyan, who is the chair of Armenia’s organizational committee for the Olympiad, said that Armenia is participating in the Olympiad since 2009. The decision to hold the Olympiad in Armenia this year was adopted in 2018 in Tehran by the Association of the International Biology Olympiad.

“The Olympiad will take place in two rounds: theoretical and practical. The practical phase will take place on July 12. This is an experimental stage and will take place in biochemistry, plant anatomy and physiology, animal anatomy and physiology and bioinformatics. The theoretical stage will take place on July 14. Each participant will be provided with 7 hours without access to the internet. The exams will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex”, she said.

She informed that the participants will also have a chance to get acquainted with Armenia, participate in various cultural events. They will visit Matenadaran, Erebuni Museum-Reserve and other places.

The closing ceremony will take place on July 17 at the A. Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet. The winners will be announced during this ceremony and will be awarded with medals.

The "International Biology Olympiad" (IBO) is the association that organizes the world's premier Biology competition for secondary school students.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition challenges and stimulates these students to expand their talents and to promote their future careers as scientists.

The IBO has been organized since 1990 and has 78 member countries at present.

Armenia has been a member of IBO since 2009 (in 2008 Armenia participated as an observer country).

Since 2009, 35 Armenian students have participated in the IBO.

During the IBO 2018 Tehran Olympiad, the IBO Association made the decision confirming that the Republic of Armenia would officially host the 33rd International Biology Olympiad on July 10-18, 2022.

The official authority of IBO 2022 Armenia is the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia. The Olympiad is operated by Yerevan State University.

Team Telecome Armenia is the technological partner of the Olympiad, which has provided the necessary technical and digital solutions for properly holding the event.

Armenpress is the information supporter of the Olympiad.