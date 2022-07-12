Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July 2022

1,015,679 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. 1,015,679 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were registered in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

Another 123,823 people received the first dose and 59,689 people received the booster shot.

 








