COVID-19: Armenia reports 354 new cases within a week

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. 354 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,771.

5256 tests were conducted within a week.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8626.

The number of recoveries rose by 226, bringing the total to 413,043.

