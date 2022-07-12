Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Governor of Krasnoyarsk Krai discuss promotion of regional cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan met today with Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Krai Alexander Uss within the framework of the 35th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of Russia in Krasnoyarsk, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Issues related to the promotion of regional cooperation were discussed. According to Hakob Arshakyan, effective connections between different communities and regions of Armenia and Russia are of a particular importance in the context of the expansion of bilateral economic relations. According to the Vice Speaker of Parliament, this potential for the development of bilateral relations should be fully and effectively used.

Hakob Arshakyan assured that the dynamic Armenian-Russian dialogue will continue to develop for the welfare and prosperity of both countries and peoples.

The sides discussed the prospects of development between the Krasnoyarsk Krai and Armenia.