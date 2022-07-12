Treasures of Gndevank to be displayed for the first time at upcoming exhibition in Zvartnots Museum-Reserve

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Exhibition entitled “The Bronze Response To Interrupted Prayer” will take place in Armenia’s Zvartnots Historical-Cultural Museum-Reserve on July 13, at 19:30.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport told Armenpress that the treasures of Gndevank, which were discovered in the territory of the monastery years ago, will be displayed at the exhibition-concert in a unique format.

The National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, Hover State Chamber Choir, pianist Hayk Melikyan and conductor Luc Baghdassarian will perform during the event.

The event has been organized by the “Service for The Protection of Historical Environment

and Cultural Museum-Reservations” SNCO and the National Centre of Chamber Music.