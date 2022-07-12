Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions on border

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various, including large caliber firearms at the Armenian military positions located in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spread disinformation, claiming that in the evening of July 11 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Moreover, during the same period, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various, including large caliber firearms at the Armenian combat positions located in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijani military shooting was suppressed by the countermeasures of the Armenian side”, the statement says.