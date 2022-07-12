Police, Rescue Service and Migration Service to be merged into upcoming Ministry of Internal Affairs

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Three structures – the Police, the Rescue Service and the Migration Service, will be merged into a single body, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, Deputy Justice Minister Arpine Sargsyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the creation of the Ministry of Interior.

“From the very start the reforms were directed for revising the Police, however, the chain of these reforms also includes the Migration Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. We should have one-point management in case of emergency situations, such as disasters, and other situations, which will allow to have a single policy”, she said.

She said that the Rescue Service and the Police could more effectively reach the solution of the problem through the use of each other’s resources. According to her, merging these three structures into the new ministry will allow to use each other’s resources and have a common approach to various issues.

“We will have three major services in the Ministry of Interior – the Police, the Rescue Service and the Migration Service”, she said.

There will also be structural changes and revisions of functions. Respective policies should be developed for these functions. “Firstly, maintaining public order, preventing and discovering crimes. The second key function is the disaster risk management, and the third one is the management of state reserves. Humanitarian issues will also be included in the functional base of the interior ministry. The last important function, which, in fact, will suppose serious structural changes, are those relating to migration and citizenship”, the deputy minister said.

In order to make the management of migration flows more effective, the new ministry will have a Migration and Citizenship Service that will unite the Passport and Visa Department and the Migration Service.

The Police Chief and the Head of the Rescue Service will combine the posts of deputy ministers.