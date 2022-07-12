Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July 2022

Putin and Erdogan to meet in Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the Kremlin confirmed the news today, reports RIA Novosti.

Putin will meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In addition to a trilateral meeting, there will also be bilateral meetings. Yesterday, we announced highest-level contacts between Putin and Erdogan. Well, such a meeting will also take place there”, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said as quoted by TASS.








