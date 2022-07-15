According to the WHO head, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the end of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is not near, ARMENPRESS reports, Interfax informs.

"The pandemic is far from being over," the head of the WHO said at the press conference held in Geneva.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe said countries should offer a second booster dose of vaccination to groups such as the elderly, healthcare workers and pregnant women.

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in cases of coronavirus infection in Europe.