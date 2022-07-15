Armenia-Turkey normalization to positively affect entire region – US State Department

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The State Department of the United States of America has expressed support to the ongoing process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey.

“The United States strongly supports the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations which will positively affect the entire region. The Armenian-Turkish dialogue has a potential to increase regional stability, curb adverse impact and lead to a greater economic development that is beneficial to all”, the State Department said in response to the inquiry of Voice of America relating to the Armenia-Turkey normalization process and the recent telephone conversation between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Turkish President.

The State Department said that the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey is important especially today, given the developments happening in Ukraine. It added that “the United States is ready to support this important dialogue in a way that both parties consider appropriate”.