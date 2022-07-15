YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. From now on, with the technical support of Ucom, a number of centers of the Armenian Charitable Foundation “SOS - Children's Villages” will be provided with a high-speed internet access.

Internet access is necessary to meet the educational needs of the students of those centers and organize their pastime. In particular, online classes and seminars will be organized as necessary, and children will also have access to information available on the internet for a faster organization of their educational process and completion of the homework assigned.

“As supporters of innovative methods in education, we have always tried to support educational institutions operating in different parts of Armenia as much as possible, so that every child would not be left out of the most modern educational programs and materials available on the net. That is why we responded to the proposal of the SOS - Children's Villages Foundation very promptly and with great readiness,” said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“Cooperation between the Armenian Charitable Foundation “SOS - Children's Villages” and “Ucom” CJSC is important and provides ample opportunities to support children and their families in difficult life situations. In particular, as a result of cooperation with “Ucom” CJSC, children in difficult life situations and their families are provided with the opportunity to benefit from the internet services using uninterrupted communication tools, which makes it possible to provide services faster and more efficiently, in particular, in the area of online education for children, online counseling, raising awareness in various fields, which has a direct impact on the self-sufficiency of the above-mentioned children and their families," said Spartak Sargsyan, the national director of the Armenian Charitable Foundation “SOS - Children's Villages”.

The Armenian charitable foundation "SOS - Children's Villages" began its activities immediately after the devastating Spitak earthquake in 1988. The Foundation is a child-centered organization whose mission is to help children in difficult situations in a family-like environment.