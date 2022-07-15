Sevan Startup Summit 2022 will not take place due to technical reasons

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. This year Sevan Startup Summit will not take place due to technical and time-related reasons, Startup Armenia Foundation said in a statement.

“Despite that we have found a new convenient area for the summit as a result of the joint work with the Sevan National Park and other government agencies, and have carried out major works since 2021 for the Sevan Startup Summit 2022 to happen, we have to inform that this year as well, due to technical and time-related issues, the biggest and the most awaited gathering in the region will not take place in late July with its scale and format as it is perceived by our ecosystem”, Seaside Startup Summit executive director Vahagn Rapyan said.

Currently, Startup Armenia Foundation is working for holding Seaside Startup Summit Australia and SSSholidays India Goa this year in autumn. The organizers said that the preparations for the Sevan Startup Summit 2023 will start soon and assured that it will take place.