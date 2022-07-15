Secretary of Security Council of Armenia, EU Special Representative discuss implementation of the Brussels process

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. On July 13, Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Toivo Klaar, the EU's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin attended the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the Brussels process of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as the implementation process of the agreements reached during the meetings.