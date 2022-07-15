LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-22

LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2355.50, copper price down by 0.39% to $7325.50, lead price up by 0.80% to $1954.00, nickel price down by 1.05% to $21150.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $25364.00, zinc price down by 2.16% to $2951.00, molybdenum price stood at $36883.29, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.