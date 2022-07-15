US House adopts amendment calling for report on Azerbaijani war crimes

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. U.S. House adopts ANCA-backed amendment spearheaded by Representatives U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) and Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), calling for a report by the State Department and Defense Department that would detail the use of U.S. parts in Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh; Azerbaijan’s use of white phosphorous, cluster bombs and other prohibited munitions deployed against Artsakh; Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters during the 2020 Artsakh war, ANCA reports.

The amendment (#121) was adopted as part of "en bloc 1" - a larger grouping of amendments to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R.7900)

Joining Representatives Cardenas and Sherman as Congressional cosponsors of the bipartisan amendment include Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), James Langevin (D-RI), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Andy Levin (D-MI), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA).