Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July 2022

Parliament convenes emergency session at initiative of lawmakers - LIVE

Parliament convenes emergency session at initiative of lawmakers - LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an emergency session today at the initiative of lawmakers.

5 legislative initiatives are on agenda. Particularly, the MPs will debate the bills on making changes and amendments to the Electoral Code, the Judicial Code, the Law on Diplomatic Service, the Labor Code, etc.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]