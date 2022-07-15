PM urges citizens to follow fire safety rules amid hot weather

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. During the Cabinet meeting today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the ministry of emergency situations to intensity awareness raising works on fire safety rules.

The PM said that there is a dangerous situation in the country now because of the high rise in air temperature, stressing the need for preventive measures.

“The important factor is the approach of our citizens, their behavior while in nature. Let’s ask our citizens to strictly follow the fire safety rules and also be careful as leaving glass panes in nature is dangerous. The ministry of emergency situations should activate the preventive measures and be ready to response in an operational way. Last year we acquired two helicopters which enables to carry out fire-fighting works. Trials were already implemented, we should be convinced whether the personnel is ready or not”, the PM stated.

He urged to hold regular awareness-raising campaigns by using media and social networks. “It’s a very dangerous situation, and we should do everything to prevent bad developments”, he said.

In his turn Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan said that they have convened an urgent session over the rise of air temperature and will work on an enhanced regime these days.