LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-07-22

LONDON, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $2336.50, copper price down by 2.12% to $7170.00, lead price down by 6.17% to $1833.50, nickel price down by 8.26% to $19402.00, tin price down by 4.12% to $24318.00, zinc price down by 2.58% to $2875.00, molybdenum price down by 1.79% to $36221.91, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.