Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations, Chargé d'Affaires of Georgian Embassy discuss ongoing and future projects

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Armen Pambukhchyan received Chargé d'Affaires of the Georgian Embassy in Armenia Irakli Kvanchakhadze, the ministry said in a news release.

During the meeting Minister Pambukhchyan said that the ministry is ready to cooperate with the Georgian side in different areas.

Irakli Kvanchakhadze in turn thanked for the warm welcome and expressed hope that the cooperation will continue.

The ongoing and future programs were discussed during the meeting.

The sides highlighted the presence of mutual support and trust between the two friendly countries.