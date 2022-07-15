Estonian PM resigns to form new government

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned in order to form a new government coalition.

“I will form a new government. According to the constitution, I just announced that the current government will resign”, Kaja Kallas tweeted. “I’ve proposed to convene extraordinary parliament sitting on Friday, where I'll ask for a mandate for the new government coalition”.

Following constitutional protocol, Kallas informed the Riigikogu of her wish to end the current government on Thursday morning and handed a resignation notice to President Alar Karis at Kadriorg Palace, ERR reports.

The prime minister and the remaining Reform Party ministers have all resigned from the government.

Karis has now nominated Kallas as prime ministerial candidate to form the next government.