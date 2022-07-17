Armenian FM, Georgian PM discuss prospect of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in the sidelines of his working visit to Georgia, ARMENPRESS reports the Government of Georgia informs.

During the meeting, the central topic of discussion was the meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, which will take place in Tbilisi after hours. Garibashvili emphasized the importance of having a positive dialogue.

The parties also discussed the Armenian-Georgian bilateral relations and future cooperation prospects, particularly in the fields of economy and bilateral trade.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Irakli Garibashvili spoke about the latest developments in the South Caucasus, emphasizing the need to have a peaceful region.