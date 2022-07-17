Mirzoyan, Garibashvili discuss the issue of facilitating the process of transit cargo transportation through Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed satisfaction with the high level of Armenian-Georgian relations based on centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, expressing confidence that the further activation of political dialogue and official mutual visits will contribute to the strengthening of multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that further development of relations with Georgia is of strategic importance for Armenia.

The importance of taking appropriate steps to strengthen economic cooperation was emphasized and the work of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission was highlighted. Issues related to the facilitation of the process of transit cargo transportation through the territory of Georgia and the expansion of transit opportunities were discussed.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues of regional security and stability.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for hosting the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and for Georgia’s willingness to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The sides exchanges ideas on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.