The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The bilateral meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov ended in Tbilisi, spokesperson of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan confirmed the information in a conversation with ARMENPRESS.

Other details of the meeting held in Tbilisi will be announced later.








