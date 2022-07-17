Political settlement of NK conflict is important on the way to peace in the region – Armenian FM to Azerbaijani FM

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. On July 16, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in Tbilisi, hosted by Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, ARMENPRESS was informed from MFA Armenia.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated the position of the Armenian side that the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region and stressed the importance of using the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in accordance with its international mandate.