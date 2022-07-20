Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

7 dead after fishing boat overturns in eastern China – CCTV

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Seven people died when a fishing boar overturned in the Chinese city of Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang Province, CCTV reports.

There were 16 people aboard the boat when it overturned on July 17.

The accident happened at around 12: 45 p.m. when a sudden wind overturned the vessel docked at a pier.








