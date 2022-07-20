Pakistan-Iran trade through Zero Point gate resumes - DAWN

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Tax free border trade through Zero Point, the gate between Pakistan’s Taftan town and Mir Javeh town of Iran, was resumed on Saturday after the trade gate reopened following a 10-day closure for Eid holidays, DAWN newspaper reports.

Taftan Assistant Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Baloch told DAWN that mostly edible commodities were imported from Iran through Zero Point, adding these days nothing was being exported to Iran from Pakistan.