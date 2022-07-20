Bichakhchyan scores winning goal for Pogoń Szczecin

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Vahan Bichakhchyan scored the goal which brought victory to his Pogoń Szczecin football club during the Polish Ekstraklasa match against Widzew.

Bichakhchyan’s goal in the 71st minute brought the 2:1 victory to Pogoń.

The Armenian midfielder wasn’t in the starting lineup and entered the match in the 55th minute.

Bichakhchyan is playing for Pogoń Szczecin since January 2022.