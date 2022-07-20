Number of births in Artsakh grows

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. 792 babies (406 boys and 386 girls) were born in hospitals across the Republic of Artsakh in 2022, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh said in a statement on July 18.

In Q1 of 2021, 593 babies were born (270 boys and 323 girls), meaning the number of births grew by almost 200 in this year’s same period.

697 of the 792 babies were born in Stepanakert, the capital city. 66 births were recorded in Martakert and 29 in Martuni. 6 babies (3 boys and 3 girls) were born through IVF.