Hoax bomb threat caller targeting ex-President’s Yerevan residence told 911 he is “Colonel Audbekus Niderman"

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The person who called in the fake bomb threat targeting ex-President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s Yerevan residence told 911 dispatchers that their name is “Colonel Audbekus Niderman”, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said on social media.

Multiple first-responders, including K9 units and bomb squads, were dispatched to the 1st President’s home in the Armenian capital when the bomb threat was called Sunday.

No bomb was found and the call was determined to be a hoax threat.