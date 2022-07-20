Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July 2022

FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, Division C: Armenia’s Gabrielyan named MVP

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Seda Gabrielyan was named tournament MVP of the FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, Division C.

Cyprus have been crowned winners of the 2022 edition of the FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, Division C after beating Armenia 58-42.

Armenia's Natalia Krumian also bagged an All-Star Five berth.

 








