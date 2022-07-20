Heat wave to subside starting July 22, says chief meteorologist

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The current heat wave in Armenia will start subsiding from July 22, the chief meteorologist Gagik Surenyan said at a news conference.

Until then, the temperature will range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Surenyan, the Deputy Director of the Center for Hydrometeorology and Monitoring said that no rains are expected anytime soon, and the only change in weather will be some cloudy conditions by midday.

“After July 22 the heat wave will weaken and retreat south, giving way to the comparably cold air currents coming from the Black Sea. In between July 22-25 air temperature will drop by 4-5 degrees. The air temperature in the Ararat valley and in the capital city will be 34-35 degrees instead of 38-40,” Surenyan said.

The current heat wave in Armenia came from the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. Up to 41 degrees Celsius heat was recorded in Yerevan.