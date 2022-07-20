Azeri FM to meet with NATO Secretary General
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov is in Brussels on an official visit.
According to Azeri media reports FM Bayramov will have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, among others.
The meeting will be closed for media, according to a statement released by NATO.
