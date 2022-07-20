Ucom sponsored major book festival of the year: Newmag Summer Fest

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. With the general sponsorship of Ucom, on July 16, 2022 the Summer Book Festival was held in Yeraz Park, which is being organized by the Newmag publishing house for the second year in a row. Book presentations, discussions, expo-exhibitions, children activities, award ceremonies were held non-stop throughout the entire day, and lasted for more than 10 hours; furthermore, the premiere of the video clip took place, and the festival resumed with a concert program. And most importantly: on this day, book lovers had the opportunity to purchase books from the publisher at a discount of up to 40 percent.

The 2022 book festival turned unprecedentedly large-scale, as Newmag publishing house presented 7 new books at once: such bestsellers of Russian, European, American literature, the topics and messages of which are more than relevant today, books that are simultaneously published in the leading countries of the world.

Newmag's motto is "topical content, intensive reading". In other words, the publishing house strives to distribute such literature that the reader needs today and which will stay important tomorrow. Newmag’s director Artak Aleksanyan emphasized that in his speech at the official opening ceremony of the Festival: “This is the largest Newmag event, which would not be possible without our partners. We were able to work together as a team of like-minded people to bring this festival to a higher level. This festival is proof of the efficiency of the teamwork. After all, together we can do what really matters for many, serves a greater purpose and a greater public interest”.

By joining Newmag Summer Fest-2022, Ucom encourages not only its employees, but also subscribers to participate in various educational programs, as well as sponsors many educational initiatives. The company, which provides the fastest fixed and mobile newtork services in Armenia, constantly comes up with innovative proposals, supports the educational and innovative ideas of future professionals in the field. In the opening speech of the Festival, Diana Mnatsakanyan, the Head of PR at Ucom underlined: “Education has always played a special role in Ucom's corporate culture. A mindset focused on human development and growth, as well as a flexible mind are shaped by the book, which today we have access to both in paper and innovative - digital versions. Modern technologies make it possible not only to read books, but also to listen to them: in the mountains, in the valleys, on the beach, on an airplane, and anywhere, where there is a screen and a high-speed connection to the outside world. Reading is fashionable at all times”.

Prior to the Festival, Ucom also held a competition: as a result of an online book draw, 4 winners received Newmag books on the day of the Festival itself.