Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-22

YEREVAN, 18 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 July, USD exchange rate up by 1.63 drams to 415.05 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.62 drams to 421.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.82 drams to 497.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 161.85 drams to 22767.15 drams. Silver price down by 3.02 drams to 246.33 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.